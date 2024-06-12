Justin Townes Earle Announces New Album All In: Unreleased & Rarities (The New West Years) for August 2024 Release, Shares Cover Of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams”

Home News Collin Herron June 12th, 2024 - 8:56 AM

New West Records has announced a new compilation of music from Justin Townes Earle. The album, All In: Unreleased & Rarities (The New West Years), is out August 9. The album features previously unreleased recordings and never-before-heard songs from the late singer-songwriter. Pitchfork.com, states Justin Townes Earle died in August 2020 at the age of 38. He released the final album of his lifetime, The Saint of Lost Causes in May 2019.

Recently, Steve Earle & The Dukes shared cover of late son Justin Townes Earle’s “Champagne Corolla”. Mxdwn.com states, their upcoming album consists of covers of Townes Earle’s songs as a tribute to him. It will be released on what would have been his 39th birthday. “Champagne Corolla” is the second single released from the album, following Harlem River Blue which was released last month. “Champagne Corolla” is a tribute to the Toyota sedan, a classic country tune with strong blues influences that talks about a girl driving by in a champagne-colored Corolla. Steve Earle & The Dukes’ cover is a lively version, featuring drums and an upright bass.

Photo Credit : Owen Ela

All In: Unreleased & Rarities (The New West Years):

01 Cold Comfort

02 Already Gone

03 I Know You

04 Troubled Eyes

05 Lonely Mornings

06 All or Nothing

07 If I Was the Devil (Demo)

08 Champagne Corolla (Live on SiriusXM)

09 So Different Blues (Live on SiriusXM)

10 Dreams

11 Rocket 88

12 The Saint of Lost Causes (Demo)

13 Appalachian Nightmare (Demo)

14 Appalachian Nightmare

15 Over Alameda (Demo)

16 Over Alameda

17 Glory Days

18 Far From Me

19 Graceland