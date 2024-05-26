The Black Keys Upcoming Tour Dates Listed As Canceled On Ticketmaster & Removed From Website

Home News Morgan Schmitz May 26th, 2024 - 12:42 PM

Photo credit: Brett Padelford

The Black Keys, coming off of a tour abroad, have abruptly removed their North American tour dates from Ticketmaster and the rest of the internet.

The International Players Tour is in support of their most recent album Ohio Players. The Black Keys’ North American tour was supposed to begin on September 17th in Tulsa, Oklahoma and continue throughout the USA. Over the weekend, Ticketmaster has the shows listed as ‘canceled.’

The Black Keys made a post on their Instagram addressing the cancellations saying,

“The band wants to assure everyone that Dan & Patrick are alive and well.

Following the recent run of shows in the UK & Europe, including stops at iconic venues like Brixton Academy and the Zenith in Paris, we have decided to make some changes to the North American leg of the International Players Tour that will enable us to offer a similarly exciting, intimate experience for both fans and the band, and will be announcing a revised set of dates shortly.

Everyone who had purchased tickets and/or VIP to the initial tour dates will be fully refunded – and when the new plans are announced, will be the first to be able to buy tickets.

Thank you for your understanding and apologies for the surprise change… We’re pretty sure everyone is going to be excited when you see what we have in mind though, and look forward to seeing everyone soon.”

Consequence has the story here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Black Keys (@theblackkeys)