A Consequence of Sound article reported Bruce Springsteen has postponed all of his tour dates from now until June 12.

“Following yesterday’s postponement in Marseille due to vocal issues, further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days,” the band said in a statement released on Sunday. “With this in mind, additional postponements are required for Airport Letnany in Prague (originally scheduled for May 28th) and San Siro Stadium in Milan (originally scheduled for June 1st and 3rd). New dates for these shows will be announced shortly. Those wishing a refund will be able to obtain it at their original point of purchase.”