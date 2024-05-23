Weezer at The Wells Fargo Center on September 13th

Home Philadelphia Celeste Keller May 23rd, 2024 - 3:39 PM

It has been 30 years since Weezer’s first album, and in celebration of this milestone anniversary, the band is hitting the road with the Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour, coming to Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on September 13th.

Weezer found fame quickly with their debut studio album, Weezer (Blue Album), often cited as one of the best albums of the 90s and included huge hits such as “Undone – the Sweater Song,” “Buddy Holly,” and “Say It Ain’t So.” Indeed, the video for “Buddy Holly,” created by Spike Jonze which parodied the TV sitcom Happy Days, remains one of the most iconic music videos of all time.

The band has released fifteen studio albums over the thirty years they have been making music, including six self-titled albums, Blue, Green – which contains hits such as “Island in the Sun” – Red, White, Black, and Teal, which is the band’s only cover album, and included a cover of Toto’s “Africa” that found tremendous popularity and introduced this talented band to many new fans.

Weezer will be joined by two incredible alternative rock bands: The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. The Flaming Lips formed in Oklahoma City in 1983 and had their first mainstream hit with “She Don’t Use Jelly” from their sixth studio album, Transmissions from the Satellite Heart (1993). The music of Dinosaur Jr, formed in 1984 in Amherst, Massachusetts, is heavily influenced by classic rock similarly to Weezer, and inspired many other now-famous bands, including Pixies, Radiohead, The Smashing Pumpkins, and other legends of 1990s and 2000s alternative rock.

This unique musical experience will certainly attract a multi-generational audience and a very passionate fanbase, as Weezer fans (in particular) are known as a devoted group. All of this should make for a not-to-be-missed concert!

You can get your tickets HERE. Make sure to get yours soon!