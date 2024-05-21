Painted Shield Share New Single & Video “Lover Divine”

Home News Alexis Terrana May 21st, 2024 - 9:40 AM

Painted Shield, the rock supergroup featuring Stone Gossard (Pearl Jam), Mason Jennings, Matt Chamberlain, and Brittany Davis, has released their electrifying new single, “Lover Divine.” Alongside the release, the band has unveiled a visually stunning music video that perfectly captures the essence of the song.

“Lover Divine” is a powerhouse track that showcases Painted Shield’s signature blend of rock and alternative sounds. The song kicks off with a driving guitar riff from Gossard, setting the stage for Jennings’ emotive vocals. Chamberlain’s drumming provides a solid backbone, while Davis’ keyboards add depth and texture, creating a rich, layered sound that is both intense and melodic.

The lyrics of “Lover Divine” delve into themes of passion, longing, and the transcendent nature of love. Jennings’ soulful delivery brings these themes to life, imbuing the track with a raw, emotional energy that resonates with listeners.

The accompanying music video for “Lover Divine” is a visual treat. Directed by a renowned filmmaker, the video features a series of striking, surreal images that reflect the song’s lyrical themes. It opens with a haunting scene of a lone figure wandering through a desolate landscape, symbolizing the search for love and connection. As the song builds, the video transitions to more vibrant and dynamic scenes, culminating in a powerful, visually rich climax that mirrors the song’s intensity.

“Lover Divine” is now available on all major streaming platforms. Experience the latest from Painted Shield, where rock innovation meets emotional depth.