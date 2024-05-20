Groove Armada Announce New EP Free Jam for May 2024 Release

Home News Alexis Terrana May 20th, 2024 - 2:29 PM

Groove Armada, the renowned UK dance duo, have announced the release of their new EP, Free Jam, set to drop on May 24, 2024. This marks their first release under a new long-term deal with Defected Records, specifically on the label’s sub-imprint, DFTD​ (Defected Records)​​ (We Rave You)​.

Tracklist for Free Jam EP:

Free Jam (feat. Kathy Brown) New Kind of Drama (feat. Slarta John)

The Free Jam EP showcases Groove Armada’s signature blend of house and disco, featuring soulful vocals from Kathy Brown on the title track and energetic performances from Slarta John on “New Kind of Drama”. Andy Cato of Groove Armada described the creation of “Free Jam” as a nostalgic return to their roots, reminiscing about late-night house sessions and the raw energy of early house parties​ (Decoded Magazine)​.

For more on Groove Armada, check out our previous stories on the artist here.

Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to groove when Free Jam releases later this month. Pre-order and pre-save options are available now​ (We Rave You)​​ (Decoded Magazine)​.