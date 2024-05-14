The Blood Brothers Announce Fall 2024 U.S. Anniversary Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 14th, 2024 - 5:49 PM

Seattle’s venerable post hardcore five piece The Blood Brothers are celebrating two decades of their seminal album Crimes with a limited vinyl reissue out on October 4 following the announcement of their first shows in 10 years. Reuniting for the first time since 2014, The Blood Brothers are heading off on a surprise anniversary tour slated for fall and winter. The tour starts on November 2 with back to back nights in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, New York City and Chicago. Tickets are on sale HERE.

The deluxe 20 Anniversary Limited Collector’s Edition of Crimes will include an expanded double LP with B Sides and etching, plus a 20 page booklet with new liner notes and photos. The Epitaph web store will carry 1,200 copies on black and baby blue A side and B side vinyl while Smart punk will have 300 copies of baby blue and bubblegum pink half & half vinyl on deck. There will also be 1,700 copies of bubblegum pink and baby blue A side and B side vinyl available at retail stores worldwide.

From 1997 to 2007, The Blood Brothers rocked riveted critics and fans around the world. Formed in the suburbs of Seattle, the dueling singers Johnny Whitney and Jordan Blilie along with Cody Votolato (guitar,) Morgan Henderson (bass) and Mark Gajadhar (drums) crafted a unique style of convulsive, groundbreaking hardcore that was quickly embraced by critics and fans of punk, hardcore and indie rock.

Over their 10 years in existence the quintet released five critically acclaimed studio albums (four of which Epitaph has re issued,) including Burn, Piano Island, Burn, Crimes and Young Machetes. Having moved on to other projects as diverse as Jaguar Love, Past Lives, Fleet Foxes and Head Wound City, The Blood Brothers called it quits at their creative peak, leaving behind a catalog that helped define a genre that continues to influence bands around the world.

The Blood Brothers Tour Dates<

11/2 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

11/3 – San Francisco CA – The Regency Ballroom

11/6 – Santa Ana, Ca – The Observatory

11/7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

11/8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

11/10 – Denver, CO – The Summit

11/12 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

11/14 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

11/15 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

12/7 – Austin, TX – The Mohawk

12/9 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

12/11 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

12/13 – New York, NYC – Irving Plaza

12/14 – New York, NYC – Irving Plaza

12/20 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

12/21 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall