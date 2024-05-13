Portola Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Jamie xx, Justice, Four Tet & More

Home News Alexis Terrana May 13th, 2024 - 4:18 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Excitement is brewing as Portola Music Festival unveils its highly anticipated lineup for 2024, promising an electrifying weekend filled with music, culture, and unforgettable experiences. With headlining acts including Jamie xx, Justice, Four Tet, and a plethora of other top-tier artists, this year’s festival is shaping up to be an unmissable event for music enthusiasts worldwide.

Building on its reputation for curating diverse and cutting-edge lineups, Portola has once again delivered a stellar roster of talent that spans across genres and styles. Let’s delve into some of the most noteworthy acts gracing the stages at this year’s festival:

Jamie xx: Renowned for his innovative blend of electronic, dance, and indie sounds, Jamie xx promises to deliver an immersive and captivating performance that will have festival-goers dancing into the night.

Justice: The French electronic duo, known for their high-energy live shows and infectious beats, are sure to ignite the crowd with their signature brand of electro-house anthems.

Four Tet: With his genre-defying approach to music production, Four Tet is set to mesmerize audiences with his intricate rhythms and lush sonic landscapes, creating an otherworldly atmosphere that will linger long after the festival ends.

Other notable headliners include M.I.A., Soulwax, Jessie Ware, and Floating Points, each bringing their own unique flair and artistry to the Portola stage.

As for the mid-tier acts, Disclosure, Caribou, and Kaytranada are among the highlights, promising dynamic sets that blend elements of house, funk, and soul to keep the party going strong.

Rounding out the lineup are an array of talented artists spanning various genres, from indie darlings like Beach House and Mitski to electronic innovators such as Peggy Gou and Honey Dijon. Together, they form a tapestry of sounds and styles that reflect the vibrant and eclectic spirit of Portola Music Festival.

With its stellar lineup and immersive atmosphere, Portola Music Festival 2024 is poised to be a highlight of the summer festival season. Don’t miss out on this epic weekend of music, art, and community. Get your tickets now and prepare for an unforgettable experience unlike any other.