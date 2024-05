Home News Morgan Schmitz May 11th, 2024 - 12:10 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

That really hot metal band who has members from the Dillinger Escape Plan and Every Time I Die have confirmed the second annual Blissmas holiday show. Expect to not only see Better Lovers, but Converge, Fleshwater, Twitching Tongues, Dying Wish, Teenage Wrist, and Anxious will be there too. The event takes place in Buffalo, NY at Riverworks on December 14th

Apparently there’s wrestling as well!

Brooklyn Vegan has the story.