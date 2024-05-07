Album Review: Sheer Mag – Playing Favorites

A breezy fusion of 70’s classic rock and punk
After signing with a new label, Third Man Records(via Pitchfork) the Philadelphia quartet, Sheer
Mag delivers their first full length record in four years. Playing Favorites dives into themes
surrounding love, longing, and the highs and lows of everyday life folded within, clever, catchy
lyrics. Beginning on the title track, Playing Favorites paints a bright sonic landscape through a
narration of the band itself getting back in business, foreshadowing the upbeat demeanor present
across the majority of the album.
I can’t sit around at home where I don’t belong
So we packed up the van, just like the old days, playing the sameoldsongs
TakingI-10 west intothe setting sun/Andwe’re back on the road
South bound, trying to get away from the cold/Barely making the show
We’re playing favorites tonight
Playing on Monday
We’re playing favorites tonight
Playing on Tuesday
We’re playing favorites tonight
Playing on Wednesday
We’re playing favorites tonight
Thursday (Thursday)
Friday (Friday)
Saturday into the sun
Vocalist Christina Halloday pierces effortlessly through the mix, delivering brilliant lyrics
surrounding indecision and monotony of daily life in tracks such as “Mechanical Garden”,
weaved seamlessly into the funky rhythm proved by Evan Campbell(drums), Hart Seely(bass),
and Matt Palmer(rhythm guitar).
Watch the wounded flowers sway
Watch them
Watch them waste away
The hand is reaching down
And rips them, rips them from the ground
Is this life
In the mechanical garden?
Is this living in
The mechanical garden?
Playing Favorites listening experience can only be described as a giddy, toe-tapping 38 minutes
of 70’s classic rock infused with early punk. Although few artists are able to successfully
replicate the eccentric energy felt during a live performance into a studio album, it’s easy to
imagine Sheer Mag performing Playing Favorites live- embodying the grooves of “All Lined
Up” and “I Gotta Go” while Halloday grins ear-to-ear belting out feel good lyrics such as “I don’t
really care when the mail comes/‘Cause I got you here” in “Paper Time”.
Sheer Mag’s genre bending sound shines the brightest on “Eat It and Beat It”, where
Zeppelin-esque grooves meet gravelly punk call-and-response vocals with a Riot Grrrl attitude:
“Sometime’s a high ridin’ woman’s got no choice/ But to be a son of a bitch”.
The optimistic momentum within the instrumentation is carried forward throughout the entire
tracklist, at times creating a perplexing contrast between the band’s uptempo energy and
Halloday’s melancholy lyrics seen in songs such as “Golden Hour”. While the fourth track,
“Don’t Come Lookin” displays a brief departure from party-like atmosphere as the fast, gritty
guitar tones are traded with a finger picked acoustic guitar for the opening ten seconds before
throwing the listener back into the familiar territory of blues-based guitar riffs.
A refreshing, happy go-lucky listening experience, Playing Favorites offers a perfect soundtrack
for summer drives or late nights with close friends.