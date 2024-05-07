Album Review: Sheer Mag – Playing Favorites

A breezy fusion of 70’s classic rock and punk

After signing with a new label, Third Man Records(via Pitchfork) the Philadelphia quartet, Sheer

Mag delivers their first full length record in four years. Playing Favorites dives into themes

surrounding love, longing, and the highs and lows of everyday life folded within, clever, catchy

lyrics. Beginning on the title track, Playing Favorites paints a bright sonic landscape through a

narration of the band itself getting back in business, foreshadowing the upbeat demeanor present

across the majority of the album.

I can’t sit around at home where I don’t belong

So we packed up the van, just like the old days, playing the sameoldsongs

TakingI-10 west intothe setting sun/Andwe’re back on the road

South bound, trying to get away from the cold/Barely making the show

We’re playing favorites tonight

Playing on Monday

We’re playing favorites tonight

Playing on Tuesday

We’re playing favorites tonight

Playing on Wednesday

We’re playing favorites tonight

Thursday (Thursday)

Friday (Friday)

Saturday into the sun

Vocalist Christina Halloday pierces effortlessly through the mix, delivering brilliant lyrics

surrounding indecision and monotony of daily life in tracks such as “Mechanical Garden”,

weaved seamlessly into the funky rhythm proved by Evan Campbell(drums), Hart Seely(bass),

and Matt Palmer(rhythm guitar).

Watch the wounded flowers sway

Watch them

Watch them waste away

The hand is reaching down

And rips them, rips them from the ground

Is this life

In the mechanical garden?

Is this living in

The mechanical garden?

Playing Favorites listening experience can only be described as a giddy, toe-tapping 38 minutes

of 70’s classic rock infused with early punk. Although few artists are able to successfully

replicate the eccentric energy felt during a live performance into a studio album, it’s easy to

imagine Sheer Mag performing Playing Favorites live- embodying the grooves of “All Lined

Up” and “I Gotta Go” while Halloday grins ear-to-ear belting out feel good lyrics such as “I don’t

really care when the mail comes/‘Cause I got you here” in “Paper Time”.

Sheer Mag’s genre bending sound shines the brightest on “Eat It and Beat It”, where

Zeppelin-esque grooves meet gravelly punk call-and-response vocals with a Riot Grrrl attitude:

“Sometime’s a high ridin’ woman’s got no choice/ But to be a son of a bitch”.

The optimistic momentum within the instrumentation is carried forward throughout the entire

tracklist, at times creating a perplexing contrast between the band’s uptempo energy and

Halloday’s melancholy lyrics seen in songs such as “Golden Hour”. While the fourth track,

“Don’t Come Lookin” displays a brief departure from party-like atmosphere as the fast, gritty

guitar tones are traded with a finger picked acoustic guitar for the opening ten seconds before

throwing the listener back into the familiar territory of blues-based guitar riffs.