PartyNextDoor Announces Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

R&B superstar PartyNextDoor announces their summer 2024 PartyNextDoor: Sorry I’m Outside North American tour. Produced by Live Nation, this tour will hit around 20 cities all across the United States and Canada beginning on June 19 at the Van Buren in Phoenix before wrapping up in Chicago at The Salt Shed on Thursday, August 15.

The superstar also released the long awaited album PartyNextDoor 4 last Friday along with the music video for the standout track “Sultry”. This tour marks the artist’s first since 2018.

This year, PartyNextDoor returned to the festival circuit and performed at SXSW, Rolling Loud California and Australia’s Souled Out festival. The Billboard cover star will also take the stage at Cowboys Music Festival, Broccoli City Festival and Afro Nation Detroit.

Jahron Anthony Brathwaite, known professionally as PartyNextDoor, is a Canadian R&B singer, songwriter, and record producer.

PartyNextDoor: Sorry I’m Outside Summer 2024 Tour Dates

Wed Jun 19 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Fri Jun 21 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Sun Jun 23 – Las Vegas, NV – LIV Nightclub Las Vegas^

Thu Jun 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Mon Jul 1 – Oakland, CA – The Fox Theater

Wed Jul 3 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

Fri Jul 5 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

Sun Jul 7 – Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival*

Tue Jul 9 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

Fri Jul 12 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Sun Jul 14 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Mon Jul 15 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Thu Jul 18 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Jul 20 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach

Tue Jul 23 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Thu Jul 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Sat Jul 27 – Washington, D.C. – Broccoli City Festival*

Tue Jul 30 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Tue Aug 6 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Thu Aug 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Sun Aug 11 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Tue Aug 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Thu Aug 15 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

Sun Aug 18 – Detroit, MI – Afro Nation Detroit*

^ Hosting date

* Festival date