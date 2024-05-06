PartyNextDoor Announces Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

R&B superstar PartyNextDoor announces their summer 2024 PartyNextDoor: Sorry I’m Outside North American tour. Produced by Live Nation, this tour will hit around 20 cities all across the United States and Canada beginning on June 19 at the Van Buren in Phoenix before wrapping up in Chicago at The Salt Shed on Thursday, August 15.
The superstar also released the long awaited album PartyNextDoor 4 last Friday along with the music video for the standout track “Sultry”. This tour marks the artist’s first since 2018.
This year, PartyNextDoor returned to the festival circuit and performed at SXSW, Rolling Loud California and Australia’s Souled Out festival. The Billboard cover star will also take the stage at Cowboys Music Festival, Broccoli City Festival and Afro Nation Detroit.
Jahron Anthony Brathwaite, known professionally as PartyNextDoor, is a Canadian R&B singer, songwriter, and record producer.
PartyNextDoor: Sorry I’m Outside Summer 2024 Tour Dates
Wed Jun 19 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Fri Jun 21 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
Sun Jun 23 – Las Vegas, NV – LIV Nightclub Las Vegas^
Thu Jun 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Mon Jul 1 – Oakland, CA – The Fox Theater
Wed Jul 3 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre
Fri Jul 5 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
Sun Jul 7 – Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival*
Tue Jul 9 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall
Fri Jul 12 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Sun Jul 14 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Mon Jul 15 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Thu Jul 18 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Sat Jul 20 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach
Tue Jul 23 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
Thu Jul 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
Sat Jul 27 – Washington, D.C. – Broccoli City Festival*
Tue Jul 30 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Tue Aug 6 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
Thu Aug 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
Sun Aug 11 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Tue Aug 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Thu Aug 15 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
Sun Aug 18 – Detroit, MI – Afro Nation Detroit*
^ Hosting date
* Festival date
