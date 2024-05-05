Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Share Introspective New Single “Soul’s A Camera”

Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors released their reflective new single “Soul’s A Camera” on 2 May, 2024 as a part of their new album Strangers No More Volume II LP which will be out September 12, 2024.
In a press release, Holcomb shared about the new song, “Our minds and stories are full of trinkets, photographs, snapshot memories, faded lives, sounds, smells… Here are some of mine, that are all a camera into who I am and who I have become. The soul is indeed a camera.”
The new single comes in the midst of the band’s sold out US tour. It also follows “For Some Reason”, a song Holcomb recorded with the tour opener and Juno award winning Canadian artist Donovan Woods.
The headline tour continues throughout May and the band is excited for the release of their new LP which features another ten songs including “Soul’s A Camera”.
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Tour Dates:
May 3 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
May 4 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room
May 6 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
May 7 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
May 9 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
May 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
May 12 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern
May 15 – Lincoln, NE – Pinebowl Amphitheatre (opening for Willie Nelson)
May 17 – Nashville, TN – The Ryman
May 18 – Nashville, TN – The Ryman
May 31 – Kerrville, TX – Kerrville Folk Festival
July 21 – Steamboat Springs, CO – Strings Music Festival
July 22 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater
July 26 – White Sulfur Springs, MT – Red Ants Pants Music Festival (Main Stage)
August 25 – Leicestershire, UK – Long Road Festival
