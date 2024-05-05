Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Share Introspective New Single “Soul’s A Camera”

Home News Rashmika Vinakota May 5th, 2024 - 8:54 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors released their reflective new single “Soul’s A Camera” on 2 May, 2024 as a part of their new album Strangers No More Volume II LP which will be out September 12, 2024.

In a press release, Holcomb shared about the new song, “Our minds and stories are full of trinkets, photographs, snapshot memories, faded lives, sounds, smells… Here are some of mine, that are all a camera into who I am and who I have become. The soul is indeed a camera.”

The new single comes in the midst of the band’s sold out US tour. It also follows “For Some Reason”, a song Holcomb recorded with the tour opener and Juno award winning Canadian artist Donovan Woods.

The headline tour continues throughout May and the band is excited for the release of their new LP which features another ten songs including “Soul’s A Camera”.

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Tour Dates:

May 3 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

May 4 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room

May 6 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

May 7 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

May 9 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

May 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

May 12 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern

May 15 – Lincoln, NE – Pinebowl Amphitheatre (opening for Willie Nelson)

May 17 – Nashville, TN – The Ryman

May 18 – Nashville, TN – The Ryman

May 31 – Kerrville, TX – Kerrville Folk Festival

July 21 – Steamboat Springs, CO – Strings Music Festival

July 22 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater

July 26 – White Sulfur Springs, MT – Red Ants Pants Music Festival (Main Stage)

August 25 – Leicestershire, UK – Long Road Festival