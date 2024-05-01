Album Review: Lizzie No – Halfsies

Home News Nikita Costa May 1st, 2024 - 9:00 AM

Lizzie No’s latest offering, Halfsies, is a stirring exploration of simple living. With her emotive vocals and her descriptive songwriting, Halfsies offers listeners a glimpse into a more introspective and subdued side of the artist set against a backdrop of folk and country melodies.

One thing the album excels at is its distinctive sound. From start to finish, No recognizes her strengths and uses them to her full potential. There is a visual element that is prevalent, that allows the listener to transport into a world of cozy cabins, dirt roads, and vibrant floral imagery. From the tender vulnerability of “Sleeping in the Next Room” to the defiant optimism of “Babylon,” “Halfsies” showcases No’s versatility as both a vocalist and a storyteller. Each track is imbued with raw emotion, as No lays bare her innermost thoughts and feelings with unflinching honesty.

Musically, “Halfsies” is a testament to No’s skill as a guitarist. The album is filled with lush instrumentation and intricate arrangements, from the gentle strum of acoustic guitars to the mournful symphony that is No’s voice. In short, her vocals float effortlessly above the music, conveying a depth of emotion that exudes warmth and is full of empathy.

However, while Halfsies is undeniably a testament to No’s undeniable talents, the album has one single issue that is difficult to ignore. From beginning to end, the album is laced with a certain sense of sameness. Many of the tracks share similar tempos and musical motifs, making it difficult for individual songs to truly stand out from the pack. While this cohesive sound may appeal to fans of No’s established style, it does occasionally detract from the overall impact of the album. Despite this minor detail, Halfsies is a compelling listen from start to finish. No’s talent as a songwriter and musician shines through on every track, drawing listeners in with her captivating storytelling and soul-stirring melodies. While the album may not break new ground stylistically, Lizzie No’s style shines through enigmatically.

In conclusion, Halfsies is a worthy addition to Lizzie No’s discography, showcasing her as a formidable talent in the world of folk and country music. With its heartfelt lyrics and authentic Americana vibe, the album is sure to resonate with listeners who appreciate genuine, heartfelt music. It is ultimately a testament to No’s artistry and a to the enduring power of storytelling through song.