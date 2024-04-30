Cavalera Announce New Re-Recorded Version Of Schizophrenia For June 2024 Release, Share Live Video For “Escape To The Void”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 30th, 2024 - 12:13 PM

Cavalera has become synonymous with extreme metal music, a name that to this day still holds the highest regard, a family legacy built upon decades of musical aggression. In 2023, Max and Iggor Cavalera achieved what some would say was an impossible feat, where they revisited their earliest releases, Morbid Visions, Bestial Devastation and re-recorded them with bone-breaking intensity. A risk that few would dare to even attempt, yet the duo artfully and prolifically attained their trademark raw sound by means that could only be described as magic or time travel.

It seems that the ball would not stop rolling as now Max and Iggor Cavalera are entering the final chapter of their early days trilogy. Schizophrenia is an album in terms of early thrash and death metal, which is a household name for those of us invested in extreme metal. This was the point where the Cavaleras refined their dark, dingy, speed-influenced songs, into something a bit more mature, developed, and technical.

Decades later, the duo have once more unlocked the asylum that is Schizophrenia, opening the doors to that banished, twisted recording which will be unleashed unto to world on June 21 through Nuclear Blast Records.

While talking about the album, Max Cavalera states:”The Third World Trilogy is finally complete with Schizophrenia, Bestial Devastation, and Morbid Visions, all three Brazilian underground gems! To me, Schizophrenia is the ultimate death/ thrash experiment! I was inspired to take on the world and this recording shows my commitment is relentless! This one is for all the generations to enjoy! Play at Max volume!”

Iggor Cavalera adds: “1987 was a very progressive year for metal, with releases like CELTIC FROST Into The Pandemonium, VOIVOD Killing Technology, and BATHORY Under The Sign Of The Black Mark, so it was no surprise on how we approached Schizophrenia pushing our boundaries from a black/death metal sound to a more thrash metal aesthetics. We still had some ideas from Morbid Visions and some new songs. I’m very proud of the songwriting and even more proud of our re-recordings.”

The first taste of the reissue comes in the form of the live music video for “Escape To The Void.” Fans will enjoy footage filmed by Costin Chioreanu & Olivia Chioreanu from the band’s chilling performance at 013 Venue in Tilburg, Netherlands, 2023.

Schizophrenia Track List

1. Intro – Re-Recorded

2. From the Past Comes the Storms – Re-Recorded

3. To the Wall – Re-Recorded

4. Escape to the Void – Re-Recorded

5. Inquisition Symphony – Re-Recorded

6. Screams Behind the Shadows – Re-Recorded

7. Septic Schizo – Re-Recorded

8. The Abyss – Re-Recorded

9. R.I.P. (Rest in Pain) – Re-Recorded

10. Nightmares of Delirium – New, never released