Year Of The Knife To Return For First Live Performance At New England Metal & Hardcore Fest

Home News Cait Stoddard April 29th, 2024 - 4:06 PM

The 2024 edition of New England Metal and Hardcore Fest has been announced and the lineup is stacked. This year, the event marks Year of the Knife‘s much anticipated first show back, after the band survived a horrific van accident in 2023.

While talking about their appearance at the festival, Year of the Knife states: “”We’re highly anticipating our debut at the New England Metal and Hardcore Festival,” the band says. “It’s a great first step for what will be total global domination. We’re thankful for the fest and our fans. We’ll be sure to make this show special.”

The two day extravaganza will take place on September 21 and 22 at the Palladium. NEM&HCF faves Killswitch Engage will be playing a special 25 anniversary show and will headline the first night. Slaughter to Prevail will headline the second night.

New England Metal & Hardcore Fest launched back in 1999 and took place at the famed Palladium in Worcester through 2018. It was often held over two or three days, with multiple stages and to -tier acts like Megadeth, Manowar, DragonForce, Opeth, Between the Buried & Me, Meshuggah, Killswitch Engage, Suicidal Tendencies, Anthrax and more appearing through the years. It was always a “who’s who” of the metal and hardcore scene and was a “not to be missed” event each spring.