mxdwn Premiere: The Ghost Club Share Empowering New Single “I’m Sold”

Pittsburgh-based band The Ghost Club have shared the latest single from their brand new label debut studio album King Whatever. The track, entitled “I’m Sold,” is an empowering indie rock anthem imbued with catchy vocal melodies, driving drums and intricate saxophone embellishments. The record also spawned numerous singles including “Another Little Sucker” and “If I Fell (Don’t Wait For Me Here).”

Speaking on the inspiration behind the song, frontman Domenic Dunegan offered, “Whenever you try to make something of yourself, there’s always going to be someone who tries to put you down. ‘I’m Sold’ is my way of encouraging people to never let anyone else influence how they feel about themselves, or hold them back from doing what they want with their lives.”

The band hit the road on a brief tour earlier this month, playing in Detroit, Michigan on April 5, in Columbus, Ohio on April 6, Lakewood, Ohio on April 7, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 11, Washington D.C. on April 16 as well as their hometown Pittsburgh on April 20 for an album release party.

The group which consists of vocalist Dunegan, guitarist Isaiah Ross, bassist Logan Casper, drummer Christian Laliberte and saxophonist Jake Barber artfully infuses various elements of heartland rock, garage punk and new wave into an altogether cohesive and highly individual indie rock sonic exploration.

King Whatever Tracklist

1. I’m Sold

2. King Whatever

3. If I Fell (Don’t Wait Here For Me)

4. Another Little Sucker

5. FML

6. Creature Of The Shadows

7. Two Steps Ahead

8. It’s Your Call

9. Run

10. Don’t Let Go