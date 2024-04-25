Iranian Rapper Toomaj Salehi Given Death Sentence For Protesting

Home News Cait Stoddard April 25th, 2024 - 3:42 PM

According to cnn.com, rapper Toomaj Salehi has been given a death sentence for his involvement in the protests that swept Iran in back in 2022. A court in Isfahan reversed the higher Supreme Court’s decision on Salehi’s case on April 23, by upholding the original verdict of “corruption on earth” and issued the maximum punishment of death. State media said Salehi’s sentence is subject for reduction by a pardoning committee if the artist appeals again.

Salehi has been critical of the Iranian regime and outspoken against the government in rap lyrics, was briefly released from prison last year before police violently rearrested him and sent him to prison in Isfahan. The artist was rearrested after appearing in a video where he revealed that he was tortured and placed in solitary confinement for 252 days following his arrest in October 2022.

A court in Tehran sentenced Yasin to five years in prison, according to group focused on Kurdish human rights, Hengaw. Demonstrations swept the country after the death of 22 year old Mahsa Amini, which occurred under suspicious circumstances while in police custody. A brutal crackdown on the protests by Iranian authorities targeted the weeks long protests.