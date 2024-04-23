St. Vincent Shares Thrilling New Single “Big Time Nothing”

Home News Morgan Schmitz April 23rd, 2024 - 4:50 PM

St. Vincent is back with a new track called “Big Time Nothing.” This is the third song to be shared in advance of St. Vincent’s feverishly anticipated All Born Screaming will be released Friday, April 26.

The song kicks off with a bursting synth bass and breakbeat that grooves for a minute until the vocals come in. The vocals follow a bit of a rap pattern, while the beat intensifies and takes turns for the industrial. The track is reminiscent of Nine Inch Nails and even Bjork, especially with the layered vocals over the evolving beat.

This song has hooks galore. The chorus, the bridge, the repetitive verse, there’s a journey that St. Vincent is taking you on. When the song starts to feel too intense, some funky guitar licks come in and cool down the overall vibe of the song. The video is a lyric video where the lyrics are superimposed over an enflamed flower slowly burning