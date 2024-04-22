Imagine Dragons Announce New Album Loom For June 2024 Release & Summer 2024 Tour Dates, Share New Single “Eyes Closed”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 22nd, 2024 - 4:09 PM

Entering a fearlessly bold era, Imagine Dragons will unveil their anxiously awaited sixth full length album, Loom, on June 28 through Interscope. Featuring 9 brand new tracks including lead single “Eyes Closed,” Loom signifies new beginnings on the horizon, which is the excitement for a new day and moments yet to come.

In tandem with the record, the band will embark on their biggest North American headline tour to date. Descending upon legendary venues across the country, everything kicks off on July 30, in Camden, NJ at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, rolls through major markets coast to coast, and concludes on October 22 at Los Angeles’s iconic Hollywood Bowl

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi pre sale beginning on April 23. Additional pre sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on April 26 at 10AM local time at imaginedragons.lnk.to/loomtour.

Several VIP experiences will be available. Select packages include a signed guitar played by a member of Imagine Dragons on stage that night, a backstage tour, on stage photo, and more. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning April 23 at 10AM local time until Thursday, April 25 at 10 p.m. local time.

The band recently shared their soaring new anthem entitled “Eyes Closed.” The track illuminates their penchant for boundary-breaking. Stretching the limits of the soundscape almost to the breaking point, they harness a burst of energy with a powerful refrain primed to soar on the upcoming summer tour.

Imagine Dragons Tour Dates

7/30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8/2 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/4 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

8/6 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

8/8 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

8/12 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/14 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

8/16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/18 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

8/20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

8/22 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

8/23 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

8/26 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

8/26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

8/20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

9/1 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/4 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

9/6 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

9/8 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature’s Arena

9/28 – Seattle, WA, – The Gorge Amphitheatre

9/29 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

10/2 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

10/5 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/6 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10/9 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

10/11- Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/17 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/20 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl