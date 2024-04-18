Jesus Lizard Announce Summer 2024 U.S. Shows

Home News Cait Stoddard April 18th, 2024 - 2:38 PM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, rock band Jesus Lizard announced on social media that they are back to playing shows. The band will warm up for their forthcoming performance at California’s No Values Fest with a very intimate show at Nashville’s The Blue Room at Third Man Records on June 6. Jesus Lizard will also perform at Best Friends Forever festival in Vegas, Nevada in October. For tickets and more information click here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ipecac Recordings (@ipecacrecordings)

Jesus Lizard Summer & Fall 2024 Tour Dates