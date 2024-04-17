mxdwn Premiere: Dan Rincon Shares Upbeat New Single “Motor Rhythm, Wooden”

Home News Skyy Rincon April 17th, 2024 - 6:00 AM

Best known as the longtime drummer for revered psych-rock band OSEES, Dan Rincon has released his new solo single “Motor Rhythm, Wooden.” The song itself is melodic, filled to the brim with dazzling electronics. “Motor Rhythm, Wooden” is an altogether intricately layered sonic journey that evokes a sense of adventure and a sense of undiscovered nostalgia.

The track serves as another glimpse of what fans can expect from Rincon’s forthcoming debut solo studio album entitled Spotlight City which is slated to arrive on May 3 via John Dwyer’s Castle Face Records. The song was preceded by lead single “Cessna.”

Speaking on the inspiration behind the new single, Rincon offered, “MotorRhythm is about a form of synthesis called physical modeling, in which certain algorithms are used to recreate physical instruments within a synthesizer. I was thinking about films of a certain time period, like Blade Runner, or Alien, where science fiction uses analogue technology, I wanted to do the same but in a musical context.”

Rincon also spoke about the album’s recording process and how it differed from his prior works as a percussionist, “I had to teach myself how to record my own music. I have done a number of records with OSEES, and other groups but always as a drummer, the recording process has always been lost on me. I’m also using modular synthesizers which can be frustrating, learning how to get a modular system to play nice with other more controlled instruments and the recording process which I am very unfamiliar with took a lot of trail and error to get to a point where I felt it sounded good enough to press to vinyl.”

Spotlight City Tracklist