Kesha Changes Diddy Reference In “Tik Tok” Lyrics During Surprise

Home News Rashmika Vinakota April 16th, 2024 - 3:36 AM

Kesha joined Reneé Rapp on stage at Coachella Festival on Sunday, 14 April for a duet of “Tik Tok,” a former 2010 chart-topper.

KESHA JUST CHANGED THE LYRICS FOR TIK TOK TO “FUCK P DIDDY” AT COACHELLA WITH RENEÉ RAPP OH MY GODDD pic.twitter.com/RrDvsyPKmo — maxx HAS A BEYONCÉ AUTOGRAPH !!!! (@ArnoldMaxx) April 15, 2024

Kesha originally used the song as an opportunity to take a swipe at Sean “Diddy” Combs. She made a reference to him through the song’s opening lyric – “Wake up in the morning feelin’ like P Diddy.”

According to an article in The Independent, the singer put an explicit twist on the lyric referring to the sexual abuse allegations against the musician.

“Wake up in the morning like, f*** P Diddy,” the artist sang. This statement came after Diddy’s homes were raided by federal agents as part of a sex trafficking investigation.

The musician and label owner denied any wrongdoing and described the actions as “gross overuse of military-level force.”

Sean Combs, the music mogul is currently at the centre of six lawsuits surrounding claims of alleged physical violence, alleged sexual abuse and alleged sex trafficking which goes back to the beginning of his career in the 1990s.