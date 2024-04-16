DJs May Have To Begin Disclosing Twitch Stream Earnings To Record Labels

Home News Cait Stoddard April 16th, 2024 - 5:28 PM

According to nme.com, DJs who stream on Twitch might be required to disclose their earnings with their record labels, says Twitch CEO Dan Clancy. The CEO made the comments during a interview with TweakMusicTips, where he revealed the streaming platform would soon make an agreement where both DJs and Twitch would “have to share money with the labels.”

“It doesn’t come for free,” Clancy went on to stipulate that Twitch would pay a sum of money for what labels were owed: “We’re going to split whatever the cost is.” The news follows Twitch’s ongoing debates with the use of copyrighted music on its platform. According to Endgadget, Clancy hopes this new deal with labels will prevent DJ streamers from being hit with DCMA takedown requests.

Clancy also mentioned that currently, Twitch has a “pretty good thing” with labels where the platform pays them money to use copyrighted music on Twitch. However, Endgadget alleges it is not a sustainable solution, hence the need for the deal: “Twitch is working on another solution that will make them (more) money.”

The CEO has suggested that Twitch would track the music being played by DJ streams, by detecting any copyrighted music and asking streamers to disclose their earnings to the appropriate labels. Clancy has also suggested that DJs mute videos that are pre-recorded if they do not want to pay out.