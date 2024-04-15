The Marley Brothers Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News James Reed April 15th, 2024 - 2:44 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani and Damian Marley will reunite this year for The Marley Brothers: A Legacy Tour.

The 22-date 2024 tour marks their first tour together in two decades. Set to commence in the fall, “The Marley Brothers: A Legacy Tour” will feature the family singing individual songs as well as standouts from the catalogue of their father, Bob Marley. The tour comes on the eve of Bob Marley’s 80th birthday in 2025, as well as after the release of this year’s biopic Bob Marley: One Love.

The tour kicks off on September 5th with a Vancouver date and continues through September with shows in the United States. The tour concludes on October 5th with a show at Miami’s FPL Solar Amphitheatre. See the full list of The Marley Brothers’ 2024 tour dates below.

“The Marley Brothers: A Legacy Tour” is the Marley Brothers’ first formal tour together since 2004. Meanwhile, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and Stephen Marley just teamed up for the “Traffic Jam Tour” earlier this year.

The Marley Brothers 2024 Tour Dates:

09/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park

09/06 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

09/08 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

09/10 — Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

09/11 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/12 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

09/13 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

09/15 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/16 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/18 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

09/19 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

09/22 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

09/23 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

09/25 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare

09/26 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

09/27 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

09/29 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/30 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell

10/02 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

10/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

10/04 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp

10/05 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheatre

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.