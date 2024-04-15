The Marley Brothers Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani and Damian Marley will reunite this year for The Marley Brothers: A Legacy Tour.
The 22-date 2024 tour marks their first tour together in two decades. Set to commence in the fall, “The Marley Brothers: A Legacy Tour” will feature the family singing individual songs as well as standouts from the catalogue of their father, Bob Marley. The tour comes on the eve of Bob Marley’s 80th birthday in 2025, as well as after the release of this year’s biopic Bob Marley: One Love.
The tour kicks off on September 5th with a Vancouver date and continues through September with shows in the United States. The tour concludes on October 5th with a show at Miami’s FPL Solar Amphitheatre. See the full list of The Marley Brothers’ 2024 tour dates below.
“The Marley Brothers: A Legacy Tour” is the Marley Brothers’ first formal tour together since 2004. Meanwhile, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and Stephen Marley just teamed up for the “Traffic Jam Tour” earlier this year.
The Marley Brothers 2024 Tour Dates:
09/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park
09/06 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
09/08 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
09/10 — Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
09/11 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/12 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
09/13 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
09/15 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/16 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
09/18 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
09/19 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
09/22 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
09/23 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
09/25 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare
09/26 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
09/27 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
09/29 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/30 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell
10/02 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
10/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
10/04 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp
10/05 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheatre
Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.