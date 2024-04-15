mxdwn Premiere: Coral Moons Share Cinematic New Single & Video “Another Woman”

Home News Skyy Rincon April 15th, 2024 - 6:00 AM

New York based indie pop band Coral Moons has returned with a brand new single “Another Woman.” The song is accompanied by a vintage music video which matches the track’s overall cinematic vibe. Coral Moons wear their sonic inspirations proudly from Boygenius to Adrianne Lenker, Alex G, Skullcrusher and Indigo de Souza.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the single and video, frontwoman Carly Kraft offered, “This track was a representation of a feeling I had after waking up from a nightmare. The sky felt dark and lonely even though it was just a dream. At the time I was watching season 2 of White Lotus and somehow in my dream state found a way to relate the movie to my own life. I eventually got over it after a few days but the story was my instant feeling of feeling lost & then regaining my sense of self. For this song we chose the 40’s because infidelity in that era, made the characters – specifically the woman telling it, have a lot to lose. The furniture was all vintage from that era and we wanted to make it feel as if we were in a dream simulation so we made sure air had some thickness to it.”

The band is scheduled to perform at The Town and The City Festival in Lowell, Massachusetts on April 27. They will also appear at FloydFest which takes place on July 27 and 28 in Floyd, Virginia. They had previously toured throughout the east coast this spring. stopping off in New York, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Tennessee, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.