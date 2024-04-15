Glen Campbell Teams Up Posthumously With Brian Wilson On Duet Of “Strong”

Home News Rashmika Vinakota April 15th, 2024 - 8:30 PM

Big Machine Records and Surfdog Records released “Strong (with Brian Wilson)” on April 12, the latest track available from Glen Campbell Duets – Ghost on the Canvas Sessions which is set to release on April 19.

The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson contributed his vocals to this vulnerable song written by Campbell about facing life with his Alzheimer’s Disease diagnosis. Featuring beautiful swelling harmonies and instrumental experimentation reminiscent of The Beach Boys’ iconic Pet Sounds album, the beautiful track exudes optimism despite its heartbreaking lyrics—much like putting on a strong face for your loved ones.

“Glen was a great singer and a great guy,” says Brian Wilson. “Our intention in doing ‘Strong’ was to echo back to ‘Guess I’m Dumb’ and the times that Glen and I worked together. It’s kinda got that vibe to it and I dig the sound of it.”

Campbell was one of the biggest stars of his generation. Across his illustrious career, he released 64 albums and earned countless awards and recognitions for his music.

Ghost on the Canvas (2011) was created bny Campbell as a farewell amidst his battle and the songs featured on the album are clear reflections of a man grappling with life’s big questions brought on by the harrowing diagnosis.

Previously released tracks from the forthcoming project include “Hold On Hope (with Eric Church),” “Nothing But The Whole Wide World (with Eric Clapton),” “There’s No Me… Without You (with Carole King),” and the “gorgeous, melancholy” (BrooklynVegan) “The Long Walk Home (with Hope Sandoval).”

