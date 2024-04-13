Sia Shares Balladic New Single “I Forgive You”

Home News Jordan Rizo April 13th, 2024 - 11:43 AM

Showing off her incredible vocals and soulful singing style yet again, Sia has recently released her new single, “I Forgive You”. The singer’s new single is a powerful song and one can certainly hear the emotions incorporated within the single through Sia’s singing and lyrics. Like one can imagine based on the title of the song, Sia utilizes the new single as a vehicle to express her emotions and let out a personal message of forgiveness and acceptance.

According to Hit Channel, Sia co-wrote the new song with Greg Kurstin who was also the producer of the single. Moreover, the news source shares, “The song had been released in the past – specifically in 2016 – under the title “Je te pardonne,” by the Congolese artist Gims, in collaboration with Sia herself. During an interview on The Zane Lowe Show, Sia revealed that “I Forgive You” is her favorite song from the album, along with “Go On.” As an outside listener, it’s very plausible to understand why the new single is a favorite of the artist.

From beginning to end, the song does an amazing job at projecting powerful emotions to the listener. The instrumentation in the back creates a slow and steady melody that sets a tone for the rest of the song. Obviously, Sia’s strong and soulful vocals contribute significantly to the song’s influence, and it captures the attention of the listener. With this new release, Sia is continuing to show her passion and dedication to her art, and her impeccable talent.