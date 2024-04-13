New Music Report Finds Over 76 Percent Of Independent Musicians Careers Are Not “Financially Sustainable”

Home News Cristian Garcia April 13th, 2024 - 3:25 PM

In a recent report presented by Toolroom Academy in partnership with Audience Strategies has highlighted the increasing discrepancies between a musician’s output and their financial revenue. The report titled “From Mix to Mainstage – The Blueprint for Emerging Electronic Artists” seeks to identify and understand the barriers that emerging artists face and provide actionable strategies for overcoming these challenges, ultimately paving the way for sustainable careers in the music industry. Offering clarity on reasons why some artists struggle to make a mark despite producing quality music.

In the report, authors Rufy Gahzi and David Boyle head of Audience Strategies have collected data from over 250 new artists, alongside 1:1 interviews from established artists, educators and industry professionals. Over 88% of the surveyors found that growing an online audience is a struggle for almost all electronic music artists, with two-thirds of them considering a major challenge. Some of the challenges include understanding algorithms, developing effective promotional strategies for music releases, the lack of a professional network within the electronic music industry and financial constraints that limit an artist’s earning power from their music, with some artists relying on jobs unrelated to electronic music to sustain their careers. Others note struggles amongst electronic artists with the pressures to succeed, the constant comparisons between oneself and others and the failures they experience have taken a toll on their mental health.

The findings are presented alongside direct strategies for growth and a call for solutions that can be adopted across the areas of the industry responsible for the education, mentorship and networking. Some strategies for success include: developing a clear artistic vision, brand and musical identity, leveraging a social media platform for effective career development, approaching venues, promoters and labels strategically, and building genuine relationships through effective networking, creating a diverse community of artists, producers, managers etc.

Co-founder of Toolroom Academy Miles Shackelton has gone to state Toolroom’s goals in meeting this challenge:

“Our future objective at the Toolroom Academy is to truly understand and support new electronic music artists. We aim to evolve and adapt in order to meet our students needs in an ever-changing industry . . . The report will provide the intellectual basis for our evolution as an educational business over the coming years.”

The full report of “From Mix to Mainstage – The Blueprint for Emerging Electronic Artists” is available here.

