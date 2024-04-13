John Oates Reveals He’s “Moved On” From Hall & Oates Amid Ongoing Lawsuit

Home News Jordan Rizo April 13th, 2024 - 12:06 PM

John Oates has officially stated that he is “moving on” from Hall and Oates. According to Consequence Sound, Oates says he has lost his connection and love with what used to be Hall and Oates. In a Rolling Stone interview, Oates mentioned he no longer feels connected to the duo which brought him notability within the music industry.

As Consequence adds, “When asked about a lawsuit filed by Hall last year, Oates called it a “very boring business issue” and said he had already felt the desire to focus on his solo career anyway. “As far as I’m concerned, I’ve moved on,” he told Rolling Stone. “I feel like I have a new lease on my creative life.” Evidently, Oates is adamant on creating a new and individual identity that does not intersect with his past or Hall and Oates, even slightly. Though many people may have been invested in the allegations surrounding Oates, his response and indifference towards the situation foreshadows that he has been long past those moments.

The feeling Oates is expressing seems to be mutual on Hall’s part as well. The source reported that in another interview, Halls mentioned he finds it “annoying” to always be attached to Oates, and how he does not have any plans to continue to work with Oates on any record or continue being a musical duo. With that being said, it is true that all things come to an end and all those that loved and admired Hall and Oates as a duo can now support the artists individually.