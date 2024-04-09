The Body & Dis Fig Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 9th, 2024 - 3:34 PM

Following the release of their acclaimed debut collaborative album Orchards of a Futile Heaven, The Body & Dis Fig have announced a collaborative tour throughout North America this Summer. The shows will be their first ever collaborative shows, with more planned for Europe and the UK later in the year, including a set at Amplifest in Porto, Portugal. Tickets go on sale April 12 at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

The Body & Dis Fig are a natural pair. Each has pioneered instantly recognizable worlds of sound all their own that defy any traditional categorizations or boundaries. The Body, Lee Buford and Chip King, continually challenge any conventional conception of metal, collaborating with myriad artists and from the folk-leanings of their work with BIG|BRAVE to their groundbreaking work with the Assembly of Light Choir to the intensity of their collaborations with OAA or Thou.

The Body & Dis Fig Tour Dates