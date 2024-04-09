New Federal Bill Would Require AI Companies To Disclose Music Used In AI Training

Home News Morgan Schmitz April 9th, 2024 - 11:52 AM

As we continue to exist in the early years of artificial intelligence, we will witness legal precedents being set. Representative Adam Schiff is setting a precedent by introducing a bill requiring AI companies to publicly state what copyrighted works are being used in their programs. Failure to comply will result in fines or more depending on the size of the company.

Some AI music companies include Anthropic, AIVA, Amper, Soundraw and Beatoven.ai

But thanks to technology like deeplearning and platforms like chat GPT, people are able to make music with AI without using an explicit company.

The bill is called the Generative AI Copyright Disclosure act. The bill would apply to all pre-existing and emerging companies to disclose this information.

A point of contention is whether or not the use of intellectual property by AI is considered infringement or fair use oreducational purposes. Universal among other music companies had filed a lawsuit against anthropic for exploiting their copyrighted works in the past.

This present bill is not doing anything to retain earnings or rights at the moment, it’s primary focus is transparency of who’s work is being used. Other organizations like the RIAA and the Writers Guild of America view this bill as a step in the right direction.

The clash appears to be between technology and creativity. Protecting creators and their works has become more complicated since the age of streaming has begun

Billboard wrote an article about the bill going into more detail about artist’s rights and the parties involved

Read more on AI legislation here.