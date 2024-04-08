Texas Eclipse Festival Canceled Hours Prior To Solar Eclipse Due To Severe Weather

Home News Cait Stoddard April 8th, 2024 - 1:10 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, The Texas Eclipse Festival, which is a four day festival in Burnett, Texas, canceled the final two days of events earlier today, just hours before the eclipse was to hit totality. The reason for the cancellations was because severe weather was being predicted in the forecast. According to a statement on social media, festival organizers said: “We regret to inform you of the severe weather forecast, including risks of high winds, tornadic activity, large hail, and thunderstorms for later today, including during the eclipse, Tuesday and Wednesday.”

The post continues with: “Your safety is our top priority. With the support and coordination of Burnet County officials, local safety agencies, and The National Weather Service, we’ve agreed to end the festival today in a calm orderly manner. Leave early for safety and to beat traffic. Guests may stay for the eclipse provided they pack and are prepared to depart after totality. This guidance may change based on weather.”

According to several people, the festival was not going amazing before today, with reports via social media and reddit by attendees that camping, the walk to the festival from the camping area, availability of water and more were less than to be desired, while others said bad conditions were exaggerated.