Missy Elliot Announces Summer 2024 North American Headline Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 8th, 2024 - 6:25 PM

Today’s solar phenomenon was eclipsed by the supernova announcement of global superstar Missy Elliott’s history making debut headline tour Out Of This World. Continuing her stellar dominance as one of the most significant artists in music, Elliot will land in arenas across North America this summer with Hip Hop legend Busta Rhymes, Multi Platinum selling superstar Ciara and mega producer Timbaland.

Tickets will be available starting with Verizon presale (details below) beginning tomorrow, April 9. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. local time at Missy-Elliott.com.

Verizon will offer an exclusive pre sale for the tour in the U.S. through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase pre sale tickets for these newly announced dates beginning April 9 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, April 11 at 10 p.m. local time. For more details visit Verizon Up.

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and fan activations to elevate their concert experience. Select packages will include premium tickets, group photo onstage, VIP Lounge access, exclusive tour poster, specially designed VIP gift items and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Out Of The World Tour Dates

7/4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

7/6 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

7/9 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

7/11 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

7/13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

7/16 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

7/18 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

7/20 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

7/21 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

7/24 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

7/25 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

7/27 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

8/1 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

8/2 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum

8/3 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena

8/5 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

8/8 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

8/9 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

8/10 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

8/12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

8/5 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

8/17 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

8/19 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

8/22 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena