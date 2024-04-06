Sublime With Rome Announce New Self-Titled Album For May 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Love Is Dangerous”

Home News Jordan Rizo April 6th, 2024 - 12:11 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

Photo Credits: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to the press release, on April 5th, Sublime with Rome has announced that their final album is expected to be released on May 10th. In an emotional approach, the press release mentions how this album has many elements meant to intentionally allow the band to say their farewell to their fans, and to recall the last 15 years of their experiences and journey within their music. In reference to their upcoming album, Sublime has released their catchy and enjoyable new single, “Love is Just Dangerous”.

The press release shares frontman Rome Ramirez’s statements concerning the newly released single. In his words, Ramirez comments, “Love Is Dangerous’ explores the vulnerabilities we face when we love someone. As a touring musician, it’s easy to get caught up in the hustle, but writing this song was like therapy for me. It reminded me that life isn’t just about chasing success in my career or art—it’s about taking time to connect with the people I care about. Sometimes, the best thing we can do is slow down and really listen to our loved ones’ hearts.” In a touching manner, it is evident that the musicians are utilizing their last album and creations as a way to reflect on their own experiences, and look forward to the next chapter of their lives.

Although fans can expect to get emotional by the goodbye, they can obtain a sense of relief and clarity knowing that Sublime’s music will always remain alive and in their hearts. The single’s catchy and fun beat is also an exciting introduction to what the fans can expect to hear on the upcoming album, which can alleviate the melancholy in them.