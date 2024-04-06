How To Dress Well Announces New Album I Am Toward You For May 2024 Release, Shares New Singles “Crypt Sustain” & “nothingprayer”

Home News Jordan Rizo April 6th, 2024 - 11:45 AM

American artist, How To Dress Well, has recently released two new singles that foreshadow what fans can expect to hear in his upcoming album dropping early May. According to the musician, his new album is expected to be released on May 10th, and the work conveys creative and powerful songs including, “Crypt Sustain” and “Nothingprayer, which can be listened to above. Without a doubt, How To Dress Well continues to implement his unique approach in his music, by placing emphasis on the emotional side of his work to allow his fans and listeners to relate to his emotions, or at least understand the deeper meaning that music can have, such as being a vessel of expression.

According to the press release, the album will have a total of 11 tracks, two which the artists have already came out and expressed more intimately. For instance, the press release shares a statement by the musician in which he explains his single, “Crypt Sustain”. In his words, the artist comments, “Crypt Sustain” is about the cryptic origin of all artmaking, about my art and my brother’s art work. It’s about Maria Torok’s work on crypts and ghosts in the intergenerational psyche and intergenerational transmission of trauma. It’s about the hegemony of realism and the desire to disavow the graphomaniac origins of art-making. As one can note, the How To Dress Well is using his new album as a vehicle to express the importance art has in his life, and how it has influenced him both in his professional and personal life.

As How To Dress Well releases two singles prior to his album, it grants fans the opportunity to explore his new styles and understand what the artist is trying to convey through his music. As the American musician mentions himself, the origin of artmaking is extremely important and incredibly influential for people that create art, are inspired by art, or gravitate towards art.

Track List:

1. New Confusion 2. Contingency / Necessity (Modality of Fate) 3. Crypt Sustain 4. No Light (feat. Anarthia DLT) 5. nothingprayer 6. On It and Around It 7. Song in the Middle 8. Gas Station Against Blackened Hillside 9. A Faint Glow Through a Window of Thin Bone (That’s How My Fate is Shown) 10. The Only True Joy On Earth 11. A Secret Within the Voice