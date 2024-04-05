Cage The Elephant Share Captivating New Single “Good Time”

Home News James Reed April 5th, 2024 - 6:23 PM

Cage the Elephant have released a new song titled “Good Time,” the latest single from their forthcoming album, Neon Pill.

Musically, “Good Time” is influenced by Cage the Elephant’s mid-2010s classics, with pounding drums driving acoustic layers of guitar chords and fuzzy keyboard lines. Lyrically, along with the other tracks on Neon Pill, it speaks from the influence of life the members of Cage the Elephant found themselves in, juxtaposing tense verses with the soaring chorus refrain of “Everybody had a good time.”

“Good Time” possibly describes the kind of setting one would have in a nightclub. It’s unknown where this “good time” takes place; it adds to the mystery of the song. The tune describes having a “good laugh / laughed until we cried”; it’s almost tragic. It’s as if “everybody had a good time” until a certain tragedy struck. In verse 2, Cage the Elephant describes the feeling of wanting “more and more and more” as if there’s a certain pleasure they can’t get enough of. In the end, they repeat that they had a good time.

“Good Time” follows previous Neon Pill singles “Out Loud” and title track “Neon Pill.” The full album is due on May 17th via RCA Records, and will arrive in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Next month, Cage the Elephant will tour in support of Neon Pill, appearing in cities like Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York, and many more. Check out the full list of their upcoming dates, and grab tickets here.