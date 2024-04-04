Cloud Nothings Share Noisy New Single “Silent”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 4th, 2024 - 1:23 PM

Cloud Nothings‘s highly anticipated new album, Final Summer, is due out on April 19 from Pure Noise Records. Final Summer continues the band’s nearly 15 year streak of unimpeachably fantastic guitar rock albums. It is a record that is instantly satisfying, which forces you to pause and realize you are listening to one of the great American rock bands in their prime.

Following the upcoming album release, Cloud Nothings has released the single “Silence.” The charged up single has inventive guitar riffs and immediate hooks that blends in earthshaking guitar tones and Dylan Baldi‘s mesmerizing voice.

While talking about the band’s latest tune, Baldi said: “I wrote this song after reading that Samuel Alito’s Roe v. Wade opinion tried to justify banning abortion with quotes from a guy who literally burned women at the stake for being ‘witches’ in the 1600s. Like, how stupid do you have to be to think that a guy like that has said anything worth listening to at all? It’s wild that you can be a Supreme Court justice and also be an idiot. So I made ‘Silence’ about how sometimes you feel powerless watching bad people run the world, but that hopefully in the end you can find a way to live by decent values in whatever place you’re in.”

