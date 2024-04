Home News Morgan Schmitz April 3rd, 2024 - 3:05 PM

Philadelphia’s Made in America Festival has been cancelled. No official statement has been released to the press from the festival’s organizers, although according to Pitchfork.com this is the second year in a row that the festival has been cancelled.

Last year’s reasons were beyond the production teams’ control, and artists like SZA and Lizzo were canceled on. This year, no official lineup was announced but the official statement can be found on instagram.