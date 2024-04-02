mxdwn Premiere: Cardinals Share Dynamic New Single & Video “If I Could Make You Care”

Home News Skyy Rincon April 2nd, 2024 - 6:00 AM

Irish indie rock band Cardinals have returned with a dynamic new single and video “If I Could Make You Care.” The new track is from their debut studio self-titled EP Cardinals which is set to arrive on June 7 via So Young Records. The song follows previously released singles “Roseland” and “Unreal.”

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, the band offered, “The song began as the love child of Euan and Oskar. The chord progression was being played alongside various different ideas before we got something that really stuck. We added the accordion and we built the rest of the song up from there. There’s not much to say about the lyrics of the song past its title which was stolen from Frank Sinatra’s ‘I Could Make You Care.’ We wanted to juxtapose ourselves. We have pop-leaning influences and didn’t want to shy away from that.”

“If I Could Make You Care” is a compelling sonic journey, an intense slow burn that builds into an explosion of sound, breaking the indie mold by infusing a genre-bending blend of gothic folk, eclectic shoegaze and a hard rocking alternative spin.

The group, comprised of frontman Euan Manning, guitarist Kieran Hurley, guitarist Oskar Gudinovic, bassist Aaron Hurley, accordionist Finn Manning and drummer Darragh Manning, leans into many different genres. Their sound is reminiscent of The Stone Roses, Catfish and the Bottlemen, The Charlatans, Twin Peaks, Pulp, Happy Mondays, Slow Hollows, The Verve and Interpol.

Cardinals EP Tracklist

1. Twist and Turn

2. Unreal

3. Roseland

4. Amphetamines

5. Nineteen