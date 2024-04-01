Tegan and Sara Publish An Open Letter Against Anti-Trans Legislation in Canada

Home News James Reed April 1st, 2024 - 10:13 PM

Photo Credit: April Siese

More than 400 artists have signed an open letter from the Tegan and Sara Foundation denouncing anti-trans legislation in Canada. Carly Rae Jepsen, Elliot Page, Neil Young and Alanis Morissette have also signed the letter, titled Artists Against Anti-Trans Legislation In Canada.

Led by indie pop siblings Tegan and Sara, the letter announced how “far right groups are tapping into fear and pitting us against each other so they can create a Canada where we’re afraid of difference”, while potraying trans people as their “punching bag” and “convenient scapegoat”.

The letter, posted on Trans Day of Visibility, continued: “For those outside of Canada, the country is often seen as a human rights haven. However, the reality is that Canada is not immune to the global attack on the trans community and their access to inclusive spaces, healthcare, and freedoms.”

It outlined specific measures that have targeted transgender youth, including premier Danielle Smith’s proposed bans on hormonal treatment, puberty blockers and gender-confirmation surgery.

In addition, New Brunswick and Saskatchewan previously stated that parental consent will be required before schools will honor the chosen names and pronouns of children under 16.

It continued: “The anti-trans policies taking root in Canada go beyond discrimination – they present a clear risk to the mental and physical well-being of trans individuals throughout the country.

“As artists, we know the danger of a social and political environment that restricts expression, exploration, individuality and self-determination. We want to keep living in a world that celebrates the beauty of difference, because difference and art go hand in hand. We also believe in the power of using our voices for those who aren’t being heard.”