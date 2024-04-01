Nico Vega Returns With First New Single & Video Since 2018 Entitled “$5”Nico Vega Returns With First New Single & Video Since 2018 Entitled “$5”

Home News Rashmika Vinakota April 1st, 2024 - 3:09 PM

Nico Vega’s new single “$5” marks the first appearance of founding member Micheal Peña since the band’s debut EP.

“$5” is the first track in their upcoming album Make It Out Alive. This is the indie rock band’s first new music since 2018. They also share their new music video for “$5” directed by drummer Dan Epand.

“We’ve all somehow come back together by some cosmic force for the rebirth of Nico Vega. There is a chemistry inside the dynamic of the four of us that is deep and explosive and we couldn’t be more excited as we step into this new beginning,” said Nico Vega.

The band plans to tour heavily in light of their new single and album. They recently made appearances at the C3 party at SXSW in Austin and New York’s Mercury Lounge. The band will be at the Moroccan lounge in Los Angeles on April 3. They also announced a string of summer dates for Lollapalooza.

Nico Vega is an American indie rock band formed in 2005 in Los Angeles. It consists of vocalist Aja Volkman, lead guitarist Rich Koelher and drummer Dan Epand. Michael Peña is their founding member who left to pursue a career in acting. He has played several parts in movies such as Ant Man, End Of Watch, and Crash. The band has released two studio albums Nico Vega and Lead To Light.

Full tour dates

April 3 Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge

July 20 St. Paul Park, MN – Minnesota Yacht Club Festival 2024

July 22 Detroit, MI – The Shelter

July 23 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

July 25 Philadelphia, PA – Foundry

July 26 New York, NY – Racket

July 28 Allston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

July 30 Washington, DC – Atlantis

August 1 Nashville, TN – Basement East

August 1-4 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza