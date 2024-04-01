Maren Morris at The Masonic on May 29

Home News Jacob Silverman April 1st, 2024 - 5:19 PM

Country singer-songwriter, Maren Morris, has announced the RSVP Redux Tour, a set of intimate dates across the US! She will kick of the tour with a stop in San Francisco at The Masonic on May 29.

A musical prodigy, Morris began her career at a young age, playing bars and clubs across Texas at the age of 12 with her father serving as her manager and booking agent. Morris attended Grammy camp in 2005 where she would make a number of valuable industry connections and helped her conceptualize her debut album, Walk On, which released that same year.

Morris would move to Nashville post college, following the advice of friend and fellow artist Kacey Musgraves. Morris would spend much of the early 2010s writing music with songs of her’s being picked up and recorded by the likes of Kelly Clarkson and Tim McGraw.

Morris would finally see her first solo breakthrough with her major label debut album, Hero, released in 2016. The album would see success on Billboard and even win her a Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance for the song “My Church.” Following the success of her debut, Morris was selected by electronic artists Zedd and Grey to appear on what would become the trio’s smash 2018 hit, “The Middle.”

Morris has since released two additional studio albums and announced her departure from the country music genre in 2023. As she gears up for this upcoming tour, it may be one of the last time fans will be able to experience Morris in a country light. Don’t miss her when she plays The Masonic on May 29! Tickets are available here

Location: The Masonic

Address: 1111 California St, San Francisco, CA, 94108

Show Time: 8:00 p.m.

Doors Open: 7:00 p.m.

Ticket Price: $54.50-$256.00+