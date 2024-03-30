SQÜRL Announces New EP Music for Man Ray for May 2024 Release

Home News Cristian Garcia March 30th, 2024 - 8:56 PM

New York psychedelic post-rock outfit SQÜRL, have announced a new album. Titled Music for Man Ray, this EP will explore the cinematic works of Dadaist pioneer Man Ray.

Born out of a live recording at the Centre Pompidou, Paris in February of 2023, Music for Man Ray, much like their other film scores, melds music and film, as it features distorted guitars, hypnotic feedback, loops, and affected synthesizers. The album itself will feature their scores to four silent Man Ray shorts – Étoile de mer (1928), Emak bakia (1926), Le Retour á la Raison (1923), and Les Mysteres du Château de Dé (1929) – each paired with an original score by SQÜRL. On May 15th, MAN RAY: Return to Reason (Janus Films) will open in New York at IFC Center.

In press release for the upcoming album duo Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan have gone on about what this project means to them:

“It a journey we want to take the audience on, illuminating themes throughout these films. These are discrete, but there are also recurring echoes throughout the whole program. We feel very proud to be part of Man Ray’s backup band.”

Music for Man Ray Tracklisting:

Starfish Leave Me Alone The Return Castle of Dice