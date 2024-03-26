John Cale Announces New Album POPtical Illusion For June 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “How We See The Light”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 26th, 2024 - 2:21 PM

Welsh musician, John Cale, has just announced his new album, POPtical Illusion, set to release on June 14th. In addition to this announcement, Cale has also released a new single titled “How We See The Light” with a music video to go along with it. POPtical Illusion will include thirteen different songs that Cale wrote within the span of a year regarding emotions of sadness and frustration mixed with a bit of humor.

“How We See The Light” comes in strong with staccato piano chords and mystifying backing vocals. Cale’s vocals seem a bit hidden in the back of the mix so they do not stand out immensely but they still are wonderful to listen to. “How We See The Light” sounds hopeful and uplifting paired with lyrics that discuss change.

The entire tracklist and artwork for POPtical Illusion, out June 14th, and the music video for “How We See The Light” can be found below.

POPtical Illusion Tracklist