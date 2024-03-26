mxdwn Music

Menu

John Cale Announces New Album POPtical Illusion For June 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “How We See The Light”

March 26th, 2024 - 2:21 PM

John Cale Announces New Album POPtical Illusion For June 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “How We See The Light”

Welsh musician, John Cale, has just announced his new album, POPtical Illusion, set to release on June 14th. In addition to this announcement, Cale has also released a new single titled “How We See The Light” with a music video to go along with it. POPtical Illusion will include thirteen different songs that Cale wrote within the span of a year regarding emotions of sadness and frustration mixed with a bit of humor.

“How We See The Light” comes in strong with staccato piano chords and mystifying backing vocals. Cale’s vocals seem a bit hidden in the back of the mix so they do not stand out immensely but they still are wonderful to listen to. “How We See The Light” sounds hopeful and uplifting paired with lyrics that discuss change.

The entire tracklist and artwork for POPtical Illusion, out June 14th, and the music video for “How We See The Light” can be found below.

POPtical Illusion Tracklist

  1. God Made Me Do It (don’t ask me again)
  2. Davies and Wales
  3. Calling You Out
  4. Edge of Reason
  5. I’m Angry
  6. How We See The Light
  7. Company Commander
  8. Setting Fires
  9. Shark-Shark
  10. Funkball the Brewster
  11. All To the Good
  12. Laughing In My Sleep
  13. There Will Be No River

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2023. All rights reserved.