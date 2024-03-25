Drive-By Truckers Announce Summer & Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 25th, 2024 - 8:23 PM

The Georgia-born rock band, Drive-By Truckers, has just announced their summer and fall 2024 North America tour. This tour titled Southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024 Tour will celebrate their 2001 album, Southern Rock Opera, and play the album in its entirety along with some fan favorites. This tour, presented by Live Nation, will begin on June 7th in Indianapolis, IN at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre and will come to a close on November 24th in Nashville, TN at the Ryman Auditorium. The Southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024 Tour will have multiple legs with the first one starting in June and the second leg beginning in October. There will be a total of 39 different stops between both legs of the tour. Drive-By Truckers will be performing in locations such as San Francisco, CA, New York, NY, and ​​Nashville, TN amongst various other destinations.

Tickets for Drive-By Truckers’ tour will be available on Friday, March 29th at 10 am local time. In addition to general on-sale, the band has asked their fans to place ticket requests by March 21st at noon EST. Confirmed ticket requests will automatically be charged to the fan’s credit card with instructions on how to access tickets sent from Ticketmaster. VIP packages are available starting March 25th at 1 pm EST. More information about tickets can be found at www.drivebytruckers.com/shows.

The full list of tour stops can be found below:

JUNE

7 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

8 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

9 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

10 – Henrico, VA – Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens*

13 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

15 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

16 – New Orleans, LA – The Civic Theatre

19 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

20 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

21 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

23 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

26 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

28 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

29 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

JULY

1 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

2 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

6 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

OCTOBER

16 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

17 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

18 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

19 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

22 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

25 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

26 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

27 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

29 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

30 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

NOVEMBER

1 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

2 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

3 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

5 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

7 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

8 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

9 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

24 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium