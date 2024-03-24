Ultra Music Festival Cuts Day One Performances Short Due To Severe Weather

Home News Rashmika Vinakota March 24th, 2024 - 8:06 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Friday night, the Ultra Music Festival hosted in Miami was shut down due to severe weather conditions.

Ultra Music Festival is an annual outdoor electronic music festival that takes place in Miami, Florida. It was scheduled to take place this year from March 22 to March 24 but was shut down on day 1 as weather conditions worsened.

The organizers were still expecting thousands of people to attend the festival at the Bayfront Park in Miami.

According to 7News, hours before the event shut down, attendees were seen wearing ponchos and rain coats still willing to attend the festival.

Gio Shultz told 7News, “It is like dead pouring out here, and it’s gonna get way worse, but we do not care, baby. It’s Ultra, Day One. Let’s go.”

When the festival shut down, festival goers were upset but understood. They were advised by the organizers to use rideshare services due to traffic delays.