Einsturzende Neubauten Announce New Album Rampen (APM: Alien Pop Music) For April 2024 Release, Shares Lead Single “Ist Ist”

Einsturzende Neubauten has recently announced their upcoming album that is expected to be released in the upcoming month, April of 2024. In efforts to excite fans and give them a sneak peak of what to expect, the German musical group has released their single, “lst lst”. According to the press release, “In its 44th year of existence, the band is going back to its roots while redefining itself. It’s a change in self-image, for which the Berlin quintet plus one created its own genre in 2024: apm – alien pop music.” Evidently so, the new single and the upcoming album are incredibly crucial in the musicians’ career as it is their opportunity to rebrand and reinvent themselves, and use their music to create an identity for their fans.

The beginning of the single is very intriguing as it starts with some knocking. After a few seconds, instrumentation is added that sets a darker atmosphere, followed by a low-pitched singing style from the vocalist. With all the elements mentioned, the song creates a tense mood and a serious environment, urging the listener to pay attention as their anticipation is increasing. Strategically, the group could have chosen to do this in efforts to steer the listener’s attention to their music and their intention to redefine themselves and their musical approach.

The rhythm and beat remains relatively steady throughout the song. However, towards the end of the song, there is an interruption with what sounds like repetitive and loud knocking meant to redirect the listener’s attention. Once more, these decisions could be very intentional in declaring their decision to start fresh, interrupt their past and create a new direction for themselves.

Rampen (apm: alien pop music) Tracklist:

1. Wie lange noch?

2. Ist Ist

3. Pestalozzi

4. Es könnte sein

5. Before I Go

6. Isso Isso

7. Besser Isses

8. Everything will be fine

9. The Pit of Language

10. Planet Umbra

11. Tar & Feathers

12. Aus den Zeiten

13. Ick wees nich (Noch nich)

14. Trilobites

15. Gesundbrunnen