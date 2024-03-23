Terror Attack At Crocus City Hall Concert Venue In Russia Leaves 40 Dead & Hundreds Injured

Home News Jordan Rizo March 23rd, 2024 - 12:05 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Photo Credits: Marv Watson

In recent news, a concert crowd in Russia has undergone a horrific and lamentable incident, leaving many people to remember the occasion for reasons beyond the music. According to Consequence Sound, “A group of gunmen carried out a terror attack on the popular Russian concert venue Crocus City Hall, leaving at least 133 people dead and more than 100 others injured.” Evidently, the incident was an atrocious act that left many people in a state of shock and grief, and that contradicts the shared enjoyment and excitement of concerts.

As Consequence shares, at the time of the attack popular Russian rock band, Picnic, was scheduled to perform for the crowd. Given this detail, it is evident that the show was going on as planned and that nobody imagined that such a tragic incident would occur. However, not only did it occur but it caused irreversible and profound damage for many people, including families of the deceased that were not at the concert themselves. Social media posts disclose the footage of the gunmen entering the venue and beginning to shoot and harm people in the crowd.

Although many people would never have expected for such a tragedy to occur, others have the impression that it was not spontaneous act. That is, suspicions have arise that indicate that the attack was planned in advance. For example, according to Consequence, “US security officials believe that the terror group Islamic State in Khorasan, or ISIS-K, was responsible for the attack.” With hundreds of people injured and a great amount of deaths resulting from this attack, it is no question that this incident has become a traumatic imprint for many.