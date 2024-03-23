Ninja Tune’s CEO Adrian Kemp To Step Away From Role During Ongoing Allegation Investigation

Home News Jordan Rizo March 23rd, 2024 - 12:18 PM

In consequence of allegations made against Adrian Kemp, the CEO for the record label Ninja Tune has decided to step away from his position while the ongoing investigation is taking place. According to NME, the record label confirmed Kemp’s decision and added that he will continue to be away from his role with the record label so long as the company investigated the claims.

Although explicit details about the allegations and claims remain unknown to the public, NME shares that Kemp denies any claims made against him. Despite Kemp’s great history with the record label, it is a good call to step away from his role in order to dedicate his time to defend his reputation and look into the allegations made against him. As the source describes, the CEO of Ninja Tunes gained his recognition and role in 2017, and has worked with the label for two decades. Moreover, as NME details, “Founded in 1990, Ninja Tune is one of dance music’s most successful independent labels. It also has a focus on electronic, hip-hop and experimental music.” With that being said, it is evident that Kemp and the label have a deep-rooted history and relationship but that the circumstances are pushing him to prioritize other areas of his life.

As mentioned before, the details of the allegations made against Kemp are not public knowledge. Nevertheless, Kemp remains firm in his denial of any accusations and he is committed to focusing his attention on cleaning his name, and leaving his label outside of a scandal to the best of his ability.