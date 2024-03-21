Tanlines Share Smooth New Single “Barefoot”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 21st, 2024 - 2:04 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Indie rock duo, Jesse Cohen and Eric Emm, also known as Tanlines, have just released a new single; “Barefoot”.

As stated by Emm, the song follows the story of a woman awoken from her sleep by a terrifying nightmare about walking barefoot on broken glass. It explains the dangers of prescription drugs that are often used to numb the feelings reality spews onto us. Emm states, “This dream marked a moment in which to celebrate. For two long winters she had not been dreaming, or feeling in the mood for much at all, since her new doctor gave her a new medication for an old disorder. ‘Take it whenever you’re feeling a little down,’ he told her. A year passed, and not a dream with it. He advised again, ‘I didn’t mean for you to take it ALL the time.’ She began to taper off. The jolts began. Terrors. Shakes. Sweats. A feeling that whatever was wrong with her was surely chemical, and this new drug must have been the fix. She fought through the tides, the cravings. Was she hooked? She gave in once, twice. Would she a third time? Not today, motherfucker. The finches outside were singing.”

The song itself is upbeat and seemingly happy. The lyrics reflect this story that Emm relayed. Tanlines sings, “Been a long time since you felt something good” and “Welcome back to dreaming dreams again.” There is an electronically sounding solo in the middle of the song breaking it into sections. “Barefoot” is bouncy with a twinkly indie riff and uplifting chords in the instrumental. The song celebrates coming off of the medicine and dreaming again, as Emm stated previously. The celebration matters more than the struggle she went through and that is reflected within the music.

Listen to the song below.



Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat